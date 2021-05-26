PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Photo: File.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says "selected" government of 1991 imposed an "illegal water agreement on Sindh".

Says PPP would not tolerate anyone stealing water from Sindh.

Says water problems affect everyone and it is an issue that impacts the future too.

BADIN: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday took a jibe at the PML-N, who had formed a government in the year 1991, and said that the "selected" government of that time had imposed an "illegal water accord" on the Sindh government.

"[Unlike the past] we will not tolerate anyone stealing water from Sindh," Bilawal said.

He went on to say that water problems affect everyone and it is an issue that affects the future too.



A day ago, the Sindh cabinet had spoken out against the water shortage in the province during the ongoing Kharif season and had blamed the Centre for its "animosity" towards Sindh.

Cabinet members had pointed out that the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) had failed to implement the 1991 water accord, adding that instead of distributing the water shortages among provinces in accordance with the agreed formula, Punjab was given the lion's share.

Aside from discussing the water issue, Bilawal said that the PPP wants to get the people of Badin their due rights and thanked them for helping the party achieve a "historic win" in the PS-70 Mathali by-election in Badin.



PPP candidate Dada Muhammed Halepoto had won the by-election after securing 44,893 votes, according to unofficial results.

Bilawal also criticised the PTI-led government's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and said that the PPP will "condemn the deal at all forums" as it does not want to disappoint the masses.

During the press briefing, Bilawal also condemned the attack on Islamabad-based journalist Asad Toor a day ago and said that journalists in Sindh are also being targeted for speaking the truth.

"We demand the highest level of investigation into the attack on journalists," said Bilawal.

In response to Prime Minister Imran Khan's concern about the worsening law and order situation in Sindh, Bilawal said that the law and order situation in Sindh has improved, a move which has been made possible with the help of police.

"Sindh police have the full potential to restore peace in the province," Bilawal said. "The interior minister [Sheikh Rasheed] is ready to give a lecture about another province but is not ready to protect journalists in Islamabad."



