Prince Harry under fire for Archie’s ‘first words’: ‘You’re totally bonkers!’

Prince Harry recently got called out for getting emotional regarding baby Archie’s first words.

The former royal was called out for his claims by Australian Sky News presenter Alan Jones.

He claimed, “Prince Harry has teamed up with the new hero of woke Oprah Winfrey to produce a TV series called 'The Me You Can't See'.”

“The series shows the pair opening up about mental health. In the first episode, Harry says 'I feel as though I'm outside of the system but I'm still stuck there'. He then says his son's first words were 'grandma Diana'. First words? Harry, have you gone completely bonkers under the Markle spell?”