Thursday May 27 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Nora Fatehi flaunts her stunning looks as she shares BTS video with Jalebi Baby music background

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Thursday May 27, 2021

Nora Fatehi set pulses racing as she showed off her true beauty in behind-the-scene video from a styling session on Wednesday.

The dancer-actress stunned fans with her sizzling looks as she shared mesmerising video to show off her true beauty in gorgeous outfits while performing to Jalebi Baby.

The dancing queen left fans swooning as she was looking drop-dead gorgeous in each and every piece she wore for the shoot with designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Nora uploaded the video to Instagram on Wednesday to attract praise from her admirers.

Nora can be seen putting her incredible figure on display while grooving to a famous music Jalebi Baby. Her smashing beauty managed to win hearts of her fans who showered love on their beloved artist for her post.

Nora Fatehi's new post attracted massive applause as she rocked lehengas and traditional jewellery in the video. She added the song Jalebi Baby as the background music.

