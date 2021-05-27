Kevin Clark of 'School of Rock' fame dies at 32 after being struck by a car

American actor Kevin Clark, known for his role in The School of Rock, passed away at the age of 32.

The former child star, known as the drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the Jack Black-starrer, was riding his bike in Chicago when he was fatally struck by a car.

The car was being driven by a 20-year-old woman, who was issued citations, said the police while talking to the Chicago Sun Times.

Clark shot to fame in the 2003-film when he was just 12 years old.

Black turned to his social media to pay tribute to the late star.

"Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon. Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community," he wrote on Instagram.