Alicia Keys sheds light ‘The Moments That Made Her’

Alicia Keys recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her songwriting process back in the day with The Moments That Made Her.

There the Grammy award winner touched upon her experience writing Songs in A Minor as a 14-year-old in Manhattan.

According to Bustle, the Grammy winner even touched on the moment she wrote Songs in A Mirror at 14 and was quoted saying, “I was really beginning to understand what writing felt like to me.”

“I was on the streets in New York, walking on every subway, every train, every block in Harlem and Hell’s Kitchen, all over the city. And I was alone a lot, being able to see what was around me and translate that into feelings and emotions.”

“It was the song that everybody gravitated towards, but it also didn’t sound like anything else, so a lot of people didn’t get it. We started to make people believers, and it was especially when they would see me play.”