Michael B. Jordan shares Oscar bliss with family after historic win

Michael B. Jordan took a moment to celebrate his milestone victory with the people who have supported him every step of the way.

After his historic win at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, the actor and director offered a sweet glimpse of sharing his Best Actor Oscar bliss with his family.

Shortly after the Sinners star earned his first ever golden statue on Sunday night, March 15, for his dual role as twins Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler’s vampire horror film, he took to his Instagram Stories to mark the moment.

After delivering the acceptance speech, the 39-year-old posted a family photo to on the social media platform, proudly holding his newly won Oscar alongside his parents and siblings who attended the ceremony to support him.

The snapshot captured the Black Panther actor posing with his immediate family. On the far left stood his brother, Khalid Jordan, dressed in a matcha green structured stretch suit.

Next to him was their mother, Donna Jordan, who was also the actor’s official date for the evening. She donned a a white blouse with a burgundy-waisted floor-length skirt.

At the center, Jordan himself was standing, holding his first Oscar while wearing a custom black Louis Vuitton suit with a mandarin collar.

Beside him stood his sister, Jamila Jordan-Theus, in a gold metallic pleated gown with dramatic ruffle shoulder details by Mac Duggal.

Clad in a classic black tuxedo paired with a red bow tie, their father, Michael A. Jordan stood at the far right side of the frame. He specially traveled from Ghana to witness his son’s milestone moment.

This historic win, marking Jordan’s first Oscar nomination, recognised his acclaimed performance in a genre-bending film that garnered a record 16 Oscar nominations.