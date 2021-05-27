Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 27 2021
Thursday May 27, 2021

Prince Harry slams the Firm for Meghan Markle’s suffering: ‘It all comes back here’

Prince Harry recently sat down for a chat and admitted that everything that happened to Meghan Markle “all came back to the same people.”

The prince wore his heart on his sleeve in her new AppleTV+ docuseries titled The Me You Can't See and was quoted saying, “My biggest regret is not making more of stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did,.”

“History was repeating itself. My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white. And now look what's happened. You wanna talk about history repeating itself?”

“They're not gonna stop until she dies. It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like, the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry.”

“And my father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well it was like that for me, so it's gonna be like that for you.' That doesn't make sense. Just because you suffered that doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer. In fact, quite the opposite.”

“If you suffered, so everything you can to make sure that whatever experiences, negative experiences that you had that you can make it right for your kids.”

Before concluding Prince Harry added, “There was no option to leave. Eventually when I made that decision for my family, I was still told 'You can't do this'.”

“And it's like 'Well, how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?' Where she was going to end her life. And shouldn't have to get to that. We chose to put our mental health first. That's what we're doing, and that's what we'll continue to do.”

