entertainment
Thursday May 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick reportedly still 'in love' with Kourtney Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 27, 2021

There still seems be some heat between Kourtney Kardashian and her former flame Scott Disick.

According to E! the Poosh founder’s new “serious” romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has put things into perspective for Scott as his feelings for Kourtney are more visible despite his relationship with Amelia Hamlin.

“Kourtney will always be there for Scott no matter what their relationship is, but there is definitely still tension between them. They are great about putting it on for the kids and around the family," the source said. 

"When they see each other, they are always cordial and you can tell Scott misses Kourtney a lot. Everyone knows Scott is still in love with her.

The source added that the reality TV star has no interest in befriending her ex's teenage girlfriend. 

“Amelia was, of course, invited to his party but her and Kourtney do not necessarily have a relationship,” the source said. 

“Kourtney is cordial. There's no bad blood, but they just kept to themselves at the party. Kourtney doesn't mind having her around. She's just not looking to get close with her.”

