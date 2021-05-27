Shikarpur anti-bandit operation gains pace with deployment of 700 security personnel

An operation against bandits in Shikarpur's katcha area gained pace on Thursday with 700 security personnel participating, including 200 police commandos from Karachi.

According to police, various dens belonging to the bandits were dismantled and set on fire in the operation which entered its fifth day today.



During the operation, which also seeks to retrieve 13 people that were abducted by the bandits, nine were freed, Geo News reported.

Geo News correspondent Mukesh Rupeta, reporting from Garhi Tehgo, said that 150 hideouts had been destroyed so far and citing the DIG Larkana added that work to destroy several others was underway.

He said SSP Amir Saud Bakshi estimates the presence of 100-150 dacoits and vowed to carry on until the kidnapped people are recovered and the dacoits "eliminated".

Rasheed assures CM Shah Centre's full cooperation



Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed has assured the Centre's full cooperation for the operation.

Rasheed, who is in Karachi on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives to help with the province's deteriorating law and order, held a meeting today with Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on the ongoing operation.

The two discussed the overall law and order situation of province, particularly in the katcha areas of Larkana and Sukkur Divisions, and the steps needed to eliminate bandits from these areas.

The meeting was attended by Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher, said a spokesperson of the Sindh CM.

CM Shah said that riverine/katcha areas of Shikarpur-Kashmore had a thick forest cover, so bandits had established their hideouts there.

“They commit crimes in the pakka (developed) areas and run away to the katcha (underdeveloped) areas (to hide),” he added.

The chief minister said that on May 23, the Teghani gang had attacked a police party, as a result of which three policemen were killed, and eight injured.

The bandits used RPG-7 and 12.7mm anti-aircraft guns with armour-piercing ammunition that damaged the police's APC (armoured personnel carrier), he said.

According to CM Shah, the police rescued other personnel timely which averted further loss of life.

He said that the police have arrested 11 accused so far.



“I have personally visited Shikarpur to meet policemen and the families of the shaheed (martyrs),” he said.

The chief minister said that the operation would continue till "complete elimination" of the dacoits from the area.

Meanwhile, the interior minister said that the Rangers were at the disposal of the Sindh chief minister and their services could be utilised for the operation at any time the provincial government wanted to.

Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher said that some equipment was required for the operation.

At this point, the interior minister asked IGP Maher to coordinate with the Secretary Interior Yousuf Naseem Khokhar who would ensure the equipment's provision.





