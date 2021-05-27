Coronavirus vaccine: Pakistan opens registration for citizens aged 19 and above today

A man drives a motorcycle, with two children wearing masks seated at the front. Photo: AFP

Pakistan has opened registrations for citizens aged 19 and above for the coronavirus vaccination today (Thursday),

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar, a day earlier, tweeted about the government's move to open registration for the 19 and above age group.

Umar had said now, registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for the vaccine.

""In today's NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above. This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for covid vaccination," he tweeted.

On May 16, Pakistan opened registration for persons aged 30 and above. Umar had explained that the government was opening up registrations for more age groups as Pakistan's vaccine supply continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the vaccine for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country and subsequently, began walk-in vaccinations for people of the same age group.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.