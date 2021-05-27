Pakistan reports lowest coronavirus positivity ratio in almost three months

Commuters wear face masks on a street Commuters wear face masks on a street. Photo: AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday reported a positivity rate of 4.34%, which is the lowest since March 6 as the country sees a steady decline in coronavirus cases amid the deadly third wave of the pandemic.

On March 6, the country recorded a positivity rate of 4.2%.

According to the official figures provided by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the total caseload of the virus now stands at 911,302 with 831,744 recoveries so far.



In the last 24 hours, 62,706 tests were conducted for coronavirus out of which 2,726 returned positive.



At least 75 more people have lost their lives to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death tally to 20,540 across the country.

The number of active cases stands at 59,018 as of today.

Although coronavirus cases are decreasing across the country, Sindh is reporting a spike in infections resulting in stringent restrictions imposed by authorities across the province.

In a provincial breakdown, Sindh has reported 313,059 cases, Punjab 337,073, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 131,027, Islamabad 80,779, Balochistan 24,823, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,008, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,533.

Pakistan begins vaccination for over 19 years old

Pakistan has opened registrations for citizens aged 19 and above for the coronavirus vaccination today (Thursday).

NCOC chief Asad Umar, a day earlier, tweeted about the government's move to open registration for the 19 and above age group.

Umar had said now, registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for the vaccine.