Did you know: Sarfaraz Ahmed is a huge fan of Pakistani dramas

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed pictured during a training session. Photo: File

There might be many things you know about former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed but are you aware of the fact that he is a major fan of Pakistan drama serials?

Well, Sarfaraz let his fans know on Instagram today when he listed his favourite drama serials.



The former Pakistan skipper wrote on Instagram that Geo TV's Khaani drama remains one of his favourite drama serials.

In his post, the former Pakistan skipper tagged actress Sana Javed and actor Feroze Khan to show his appreciation for their craft in Khaani.

In another story post, the cricketer heaped praise on Pakistani dramas.

"Bhi Pakistani dramo ke be kiya baat hai bhi wah wah," he wrote,.

Other shows of Geo TV the former captain spoke highly of were Fitrat and Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai.

The Quetta Gladiators skipper will be seen in action in the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 that are to begin from June in Abu Dhabi.