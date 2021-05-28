Can't connect right now! retry
Did you know: Sarfaraz Ahmed is a huge fan of Pakistani dramas

Friday May 28, 2021

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed pictured during a training session. Photo: File

There might be many things you know about former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed but are you aware of the fact that he is a major fan of Pakistan drama serials?

Well, Sarfaraz let his fans know on Instagram today when he listed his favourite drama serials. 

The former Pakistan skipper wrote on Instagram that Geo TV's Khaani drama remains one of his favourite drama serials. 

In his post, the former Pakistan skipper tagged actress Sana Javed and actor Feroze Khan to show his appreciation for their craft in Khaani.

In another story post, the cricketer heaped praise on Pakistani dramas. 

 

"Bhi Pakistani dramo ke be kiya baat hai bhi wah wah," he wrote,. 

Other shows of Geo TV the former captain spoke highly of were Fitrat and Mujhe Khuda Pe Yaqeen Hai

The Quetta Gladiators skipper will be seen in action in the remaining matches of the PSL 2021 that are to begin from June in Abu Dhabi. 

India and New Zealand to share WTC title if final ends drawn, tied

'Brett Lee was quick but Shoaib was quicker': Clarke recalls fiery Rawalpindi Express

Family time: Sania Mirza watches 'Mowgli' with Shoaib Malik, son Izhaan

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators' Naseem Shah permitted to enter bio-secure bubble

PSL 6: What's the weather going to be like during matches in Abu Dhabi?

PSL 2021 back on track after UAE greenlights flights from South Africa, India

Zinedine Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach

PSL 2021: UAE visas of former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, 25 others delayed

Tokyo Games could lead to

To be, or not to be: Fate of PSL 2021 matches uncertain again

Pat Cummins thinks Babar Azam is one of the 'toughest batsmen to bowl to'

PSL 2021: Here's what you need to know about updated squads of participating teams

