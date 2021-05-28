Lady Gaga unveils reimagined ‘Born This Way’ bonus edition

Renowned singer and songwriter Lady Gaga recently took to social media and announced her plans to release a brand new reimagined version of her 2011 hit album Born This Way.

The new version coincides with the album’s 10 year anniversary and will even contain exclusive bonus disc features.

Gaga announced the news on Instagram with a caption that read, “Introducing Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary, a special edition of the album in new packaging that will be available on June 18!”

Check it out below:



