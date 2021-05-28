Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter to 'repair rift' with royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second child is thought to be welcomed by the royal family with “open arms” despite their current rift.

According to royal expert Nick Bullen, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new addition to the family, which they are expecting to arrive in the summer, will help heal the rift between them and the monarch, whom have had a string of accusations levied against them.

The couple had sat down with Oprah Winfrey and accused the palace of being racist along with not taking Meghan's suicidal thoughts seriously.

Furthermore, the Duke of Sussex's new docuseries The Me You Can't See shed light into him wanting to "break the cycle" of "genetic pain and suffering". 

"I am sure the Royal Family will welcome the new baby with open arms," he told Us Weekly. 

"A new life is often a great way to help try and repair the rifts in any family, royal or not."

