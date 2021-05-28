Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 28 2021
Kim Kardashian shares how she, family got Covid-19

Friday May 28, 2021

Kim Kardashian came clean about how she got Covid-19.

The Skims founder, in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, shared that she and her four children tested positive for the virus in the fall of 2020.

While speculation was rife, due to a Buzzfeed News article, that the star got the virus amid her 40th birthday getaway to a private island, she clarified on Twitter saying "False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip."

She then divulged the details on the TV show saying that her son Saint was the first to get Covid-19 and it later spread in the family.

"Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first," she said.

"I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him."

