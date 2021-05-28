Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 28 2021
Megan Thee Stallion makes red carpet debut with beau at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Friday May 28, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion has made her red carpet debut with her beau Pardison Fontaine.

The singer showed up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards arm-in-arm with her beau as they dazzled in matching beige and gold outfits.

It was a big moment for the star as she won the best collaboration award for her song Savage with Beyonce.

"I really want to thank the hotties because without y'all I would be nothing," she said.

"I want to thank my grandma for believing in me also. Everything I do I do for my family, for the hotties and for myself."

The singer had revealed in February, that Pardison as her "boo."

"I don't be liking some of the stuff on the internet," she said.

"People don't know what the hell they talking about, they just be saying anything. I didn't like what they was trying to say about Pardi 'cause he is so calm and so sweet."

"That's my boo, and I really like him," Megan continued.

