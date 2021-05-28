Prince Harry serving ‘important duty’ with mental health aid: report

Prince Harry’s new approach to mental health has professionals roaring in encouragement and many believe his newfound “important form of duty” may break the shame around seeking help.

The claim was made by royal historian Robert Lacey and in an interview with People magazine he admitted, “The world is a better place for what Harry has done. But this is another blow for the British crown and royal family.”

Even British journalist Bryony Gordon believes Harry is performing “an important form of duty” with his candid approach to mental health.

She also spoke to the outlet regarding Prince Harry’s shift in gears and admitted, “This is a man who, at the age of 12, was sent out to walk behind his mother's coffin and console the masses outside Kensington Palace. I just don't understand why we're now angry with him that that might have affected him."