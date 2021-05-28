Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 28 2021
Billy Porter is finally 'free' after coming clean about HIV diagnosis

Friday May 28, 2021

Actor Billy Porter is a free man since coming clean about his HIV diagnosis.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 51-year-old has opened about how his life has changed since he revealing to the world his diagnosis in a candid essay in The Hollywood Reporter.

"I've been positive since 2007. And, you know, having lived through the AIDS crisis, it was heavy for me. It was a heavy year, 2007," he said. 

"I lived with the shame of it for a really long time and last week I released that shame, I released that trauma and I am a free man, honey! Free!"

"I've never felt joy like this before."

"And, you know, we talk about it in the Black church. You know, this joy that I have — the world didn't give and the world can't take it away," he added. "I got it. I got some joy now. It really feels good, it really feels great."

