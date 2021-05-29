Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner enjoys romantic night out with beau Devin Booker in LA

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 29, 2021

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has relaxed her beau Devin Booker as she spent time with basketball star after his team's defeat in game three of the NBA Playoffs.

The two were spotted leaving a Los Angeles hotel together on Thursday night despite the Phoenix Suns' lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game Three.

The 25-year-old gorgeous model drove to her 24-year-old boyfriend's hotel to console him after she attended the game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

According to reports, Upon arriving at the hotel where Booker has been staying, Jenner walked through the lobby and took an elevator straight up to his room.

Kendall spent some time together in his room before they were later seen taking an elevator down to the lobby.

Booker was wearing a black suit with a crisp white button-down shirt and shiny black patent leather loafers.

The couple looked cozy and close as they said their goodbyes. Kendall was escorted to her waiting SUV by her bodyguard and quickly left.

Kendall and Devin's relationship became serious and exclusive last March.

