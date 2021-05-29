‘Friends’ director has ‘no regrets’ about show’s lack of diversity

The iconic nineties sitcom Friends has received praise far and wide over the decades.



However, many have also been critical of the show’s lack of diversity with its all-white cast. Addressing those concerns, executive producer and director of the hit comedy series, Kevin Bright told The Hollywood Reporter that he has no regrets.

Speaking to the portal after the much-hyped Friends reunion special that was streamed on HBO Max, Bright said: "There are different priorities today and so much has changed.”

He said that for the characters of Chandler and Phoebe, they selected the “two best actors” but "didn't intend to have an all-white cast."

"That was not the goal, either. Obviously, the chemistry between these six actors speaks for itself," said Bright.

"I don't have any regrets other than hindsight. I would have been insane not to hire those six actors," he said.

"What can I say? I wish Lisa was Black? I've loved this cast. I loved the show and I loved the experience,” added Bright.