Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 29 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Friends’ director has ‘no regrets’ about show’s lack of diversity

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 29, 2021

The iconic nineties sitcom Friends has received praise far and wide over the decades.

However, many have also been critical of the show’s lack of diversity with its all-white cast. Addressing those concerns, executive producer and director of the hit comedy series, Kevin Bright told The Hollywood Reporter that he has no regrets.

Speaking to the portal after the much-hyped Friends reunion special that was streamed on HBO Max, Bright said: "There are different priorities today and so much has changed.”

He said that for the characters of Chandler and Phoebe, they selected the “two best actors” but "didn't intend to have an all-white cast."

"That was not the goal, either. Obviously, the chemistry between these six actors speaks for itself," said Bright.

"I don't have any regrets other than hindsight. I would have been insane not to hire those six actors," he said.

"What can I say? I wish Lisa was Black? I've loved this cast. I loved the show and I loved the experience,” added Bright.

More From Entertainment:

Kendall Jenner enjoys romantic night out with beau Devin Booker in LA

Kendall Jenner enjoys romantic night out with beau Devin Booker in LA
Meghan Markle outshines Kate Middleton in style, becomes 'most iconic' member of royal family

Meghan Markle outshines Kate Middleton in style, becomes 'most iconic' member of royal family
Billie Eilish shares big news with fans about her new song

Billie Eilish shares big news with fans about her new song
Wes Anderson film to compete for Palme d´Or at Cannes

Wes Anderson film to compete for Palme d´Or at Cannes
Lisa Kudrow seen getting cosy with David Schwimmer after Friends reunion

Lisa Kudrow seen getting cosy with David Schwimmer after Friends reunion
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Mariah Carey's 'sad attempt at Rachel hairdo'

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Mariah Carey's 'sad attempt at Rachel hairdo'
Jennifer Lopez seen with ex-husband Marc Anthony amid romance rumours with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez seen with ex-husband Marc Anthony amid romance rumours with Ben Affleck
Kate Middleton and Prince William near 13 million Instagram followers

Kate Middleton and Prince William near 13 million Instagram followers

Megan Fox stuns on '2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards' red carpet

Megan Fox stuns on '2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards' red carpet

Halsey basks in motherly glow in latest snap

Halsey basks in motherly glow in latest snap
Final season of 'The Kominsky Method' released on Netflix

Final season of 'The Kominsky Method' released on Netflix

Emma Stone misses smoking Cruella's cigarette during filming

Emma Stone misses smoking Cruella's cigarette during filming

Latest

view all