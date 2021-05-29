Can't connect right now! retry
Why ‘Friends’ creators were ‘suspicious’ of Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer

Creators of the iconic nineties sitcom Friends, got candid about the electric chemistry between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter after the much-hyped Friends reunion aired, creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer-director Kevin Bright spoke about how they were suspicious of Aniston and Schwimmer.

"It was a very hot topic on the set because the electricity between them in the scenes was like, 'Oh my God, they can't be acting that, there's got to be something!' Everybody was suspicious that something was going on," said Bright.

"...We all thought something might have been going on because they were just so good together,” he added.

According to Kauffman, it was “pretty obvious” that the two were crushing hard on each other, as confessed by them during the HBO Max special.

"We didn't know for sure because we never asked either of them, but yes, we thought that perhaps might be going on," said Kauffman.

"It did not wind up inspiring [Ross and Rachel's storyline] honestly at all. If anything, their ability to channel those feelings into Ross and Rachel just made the longing all the more relatable,” she added.

