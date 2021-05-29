Heather Morris speaks out about Lea Michele’s toxic behavior on ‘Glee’ set

Hollywood star Heather Morris is sharing details about her Glee costar Lea Michele abusive behaviour on the sets of the show.



In an interview with Danny Pellegrino on his Everything Iconic podcast, Morris touched upon the topic of Michele’s mistreatment of her former cast mates and other crew members that was brought to light last year by costar Samantha Marie Ware.

"It was something that was very hush-hush on set. We absolutely could have stepped up and gone to the Fox execs and said how we felt about the situation, but no one did,” said Morris.

"I think many people were very scared, and I know, genuinely, I felt like it wasn't my place, and I don't know why because I was a cast member," she continued.

"I don't know if maybe we were victims of bullying, and it's a very victim thing to do to blame yourself, which is what people were saying, but ... the only person who was honest about it was Naya [Rivera]," Morris said of her late costar.

Michele was criticized for her alleged hypocrisy last year in June by her costar Samantha Ware who accused her of making the show a “living hell” for her.

“George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter,” Michele tweeted.

Hitting back at her statement, Ware wrote in all-caps: “Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget.”

“I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would '[expletive] in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood,” she added.

Following Ware’s allegations, other Glee stars including Morris, Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell also subtly expressed their support for Ware.