Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids

Kourtney Kardashian recently shed light on her parenting beliefs during a recent chat and stressed upon the self-care aspect of it all.

The reality TV star got candid about her parenting tactics around self-care over a dinner with Miranda Kerr in a new Vogue Paris video.

There she admitted, “Including my kids in my self-care is really helpful, because as a mom I just feel so guilty if I was like 'Guys, I'm gonna close my door and I'm gonna get a massage,' you know.”

“My kids, actually, they love getting massages too. So we put on a good movie, we all go in my bedroom, turn on the fireplace and take turns getting massages. It just makes it nice family time together. Instead of just me feeling guilty and going and doing it on my own."

