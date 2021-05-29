Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 29, 2021

Prince Harry hit with US uproar: 'Go back to Britain!’

Prince Harry recently caused the internet to erupt into a fury and has started to cause “both sides of the Atlantic to plummet.”

The claim was brought forward by the former editor of The Sun Carhlie Rae and during his interview with talkRADIO he claimed,

The former royal editor from The Sun brought the claim forward and during his interview with talkRADIO he admitted, “This guy was a hero in Britain and now he is the zero, I'm afraid.”

“His popularity has gone right down. There was a poll the other night which showed 54 percent of people just wished he would shut up.”

“He has faced an awful lot of criticism within America. He made a big mistake in criticising the First Amendment. There has been an awful lot of traffic on social media from Americans saying 'if you don't like it here, head off back'.”

More From Entertainment:

'Killer' remix helps Eminem cross 32 million followers on Instagram

'Killer' remix helps Eminem cross 32 million followers on Instagram

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'

After losing job for attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan wants to return to 'Good Morning Britain'
Jay-Z pays homage to rapper DMX

Jay-Z pays homage to rapper DMX
Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report

Experts shed light on Prince Harry’s royal title debacle: report
The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office

The Rock, Caitlyn Jenner mocked for thinking they can run for office
Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids

Kourtney Kardashian touches on self-care bonding time with kids
Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves

Prince Harry under fire for ‘desperate and unhinged’ moves
Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil

Emma Stone addresses the hardships of playing Cruella de Vil
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underminded’ Oprah interview impact on Archie

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘underminded’ Oprah interview impact on Archie
Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Kate Middleton receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Ed Sheeran reveals how often daughter ‘cries’ when he sings: ‘Not my fan’

Ed Sheeran reveals how often daughter ‘cries’ when he sings: ‘Not my fan’
BTS slay the Good Morning America summer concert

BTS slay the Good Morning America summer concert

Latest

view all