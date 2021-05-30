Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 30 2021
By
APP

PM Imran Khan shows 'full confidence' in Pakistan’s nuclear capability

By
APP

Sunday May 30, 2021

File photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
  • PM Imran expresses his full confidence in Pakistan's nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence.
  • During the visit, the prime minister was apprised of various facets of Pakistan’s Strategic Program.
  • Premier appreciates and acknowledges the untiring efforts of all the scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s Strategic Program.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed his full confidence in Pakistan's nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence during his visit to the National Command Authority nuclear facility of the Strategic Forces Command.

“The Prime Minister appreciated and acknowledged the untiring efforts of all the scientists and personnel associated with Pakistan’s Strategic Program and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s nuclear capability and protection to strengthen the national defence,” a PM Office statement said.

On his arrival, he was received by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj.

During the visit, the prime minister was apprised of various facets of Pakistan’s Strategic Program.


