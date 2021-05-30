Prince Harry under fire for throwing an ‘epic tantrum’

Prince Harry recently got bashed for throwing an ‘epic tantrum’ in digs against the royal family and experts are fuming over his decisions.

Even journalist Maureen Callahan put the prince on blast and wrote another piece in the New York Post that read, “We are watching an overgrown child throw an epic tantrum, and the point is unclear. Does Harry want to bring down the royal family?”

“Prove he has something worth contributing? Does he even know what he wants? One thing is clear: He’s profoundly tone deaf, and a course correction seems unlikely.”

“Even Harry would have to admit the royals did one thing well: Their carefully crafted image of Harry — military man, good with kids, the lighthearted prince with a charitable soul — was far superior to this one.”