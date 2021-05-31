Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Eminem and Snoop Dogg finally return to friendly relationship with new music

By
Web Desk

Monday May 31, 2021

American singer Marshall Mathers, known as Eminem in music world,  has squashed Snoop Dogg beef in his new song and it seems the feud is officially over between the two rappers.

Eminem's new song suggests as the two music icons are finally burying the hatchet and returning to a friendly relationship months after feud.

Eminem, on the remix to Killer with Jack Harlow and Cordae, has revealed that he and Snoop Dogg spoke and squashed their beef.

The feud between the two singing giants started last summer after Snoop failed to include Eminem in his top 10 list of rappers, claiming on The Breakfast Club that although Eminem might be a great lyricist, a lot of his success should be attributed to the platform Dr Dre gave him at the beginning of his career.

Now  Eminem has confirmed that things are, indeed, good as he addressed the situation in his lyrics again.

On the remix to Killer with Jack Harlow and Cordae, Eminem revealed that they spoke and squashed their beef.

‘Just called Snoop and I talked to him, we all cool/Dre, me, and the Dogg good, Doc, we got you’, he raps.

Snoop supported this version of events by reposting the song on his Instagram Stories.

Snoop’s also set his cap at playing next year’s halftime show at the Super Bowl in a kind of rapper-style edition of the Avengers with Dr Dre, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Eminem.

More From Entertainment:

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan vs Kurulus:Osman's Bala Hatun

Ertugrul famed Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan vs Kurulus:Osman's Bala Hatun
Emma Stone won't star in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Emma Stone won't star in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Joe Lara - Tarzan: The Epic Adventures star - killed in plane crash

Joe Lara - Tarzan: The Epic Adventures star - killed in plane crash
Over a million fans react to Vin Diesel 's 'Fast & Furious 9' picture with co-star Michelle Rodriguez

Over a million fans react to Vin Diesel 's 'Fast & Furious 9' picture with co-star Michelle Rodriguez

Nicki Minaj shares adorable video of 8-month-old son

Nicki Minaj shares adorable video of 8-month-old son
Hrithik Roshan praises Kunal Kapur after watching 'Koi Jaane Na'

Hrithik Roshan praises Kunal Kapur after watching 'Koi Jaane Na'
Heidi Klum caught in legal battle with father after trademarking teen daughter's name

Heidi Klum caught in legal battle with father after trademarking teen daughter's name
Hollywood actor Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party

Hollywood actor Seagal joins pro-Kremlin party
Cody Simpson opens up about split from Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson opens up about split from Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against 'dangerous' stalker

Kim Kardashian granted restraining order against 'dangerous' stalker
Prince Harry warned of ‘big mistake’ with Princess Diana’s statue

Prince Harry warned of ‘big mistake’ with Princess Diana’s statue
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘grand US masterplan’ exposed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘grand US masterplan’ exposed

Latest

view all