COVID-19: PM Imran Khan summons NCC meeting today

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

The National Coordination Committee to review COVID-19 situation in country.

AJK polls will also come under discussion during meeting.

Asad Umar says government wants to take vaccination drive to next level.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country.

The meeting, which will be presided over by the prime minister, and attended by the representatives of all provinces, will be held at the PM Office.

The NCC is the apex body tasked with supervising the national response towards the COVID-19 pandemic and take policy decisions.

The officials of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will also be present to brief the participants on the COVID-19 trend and vaccination drive.



Important decisions are expected to be taken in the meeting, including a decision on easing lockdown restrictions.

The upcoming polls in Azad Kashmir will also come under discussion. The NCOC had proposed to postpone the elections for two months amid the third wave of the pandemic.



Federal Minister Planning Asad Umar, according to a Dawn report, had said that PM Khan has been requested to preside over the NCC meeting on Monday as they want to take the vaccination drive to the next level.

In a separate statement, Umar had said that a new record of vaccination was set as a total of more than 383,000 people were vaccinated in one day on Sunday.

So far, more than 7 million people have been vaccinated, the minister said on Twitter.

He said the number of registrations is also steadily increasing and 11.663 million people have registered so far.