Engin Altan congratulates Anadolu Efes for winning EuroLeague title

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, congratulated Anadolu Efes for winning the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title by defeating Barcelona.



Anadolu Efes defeated Barcelona in the final of EuroLeague by 86-81 in Cologne, Germany on Sunday.

Engin took to Instagram and shared a still of the team Anadolu Efes from the celebrations in his Story and congratulated them.

He wrote in Turkish “Tebrikler Anadolu Efes.”

According to Turkish media, Anadolu Efes became the second Turkish team to win this trophy after Fenerbahce were crowned the EuroLeague champions in 2017.