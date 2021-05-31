Can't connect right now! retry
Kristen Bell celebrates dad’s birthday in style with adorable tribute

American actor Kristen Bell recently took to social media and shared a heartwarming note in honor of her very first meeting with her dad in a year.

The Frozen II star shared her tribute over on Instagram alongside two candid snaps with her masked-up dad as well as a caption that read, “Saw my parents for the first time in over a year.”

“It was my dad's birthday, so we took him out to a nice dinner and he told me that since it was his birthday he absolutely did not have to take his mask off for the pictures I wanted. I get my stubbornness from him. Happy birthday, dad. I'm so glad you're mine.”

