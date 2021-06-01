Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
Heavy rain, thunderstorm claims 10 lives in Punjab's Okara

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

  • 10 deaths reported from Punjab's Okara due to heavy rain, thunderstorm and strong winds.
  • In one incident, the roof of a house collapsed, killing eight people, including four women and four children.
  • It also rained in Sheikhupura, Pakpattan, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Chunian

OKARA: At least 10 people lost their lives after a devastating storm, lightning and heavy rainfall struck Okara Monday night.

In one incident, the roof of a house collapsed, killing eight people, including four women and four children.

In addition to this, two people were killed in two separate wind and rain-related incidents.

Read more: 12 killed in India as Cyclone Tautkae brushes past Karnataka, Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra

According to rescue sources, 40-year-old Sohail and 50-year-old Ahmad Ali were killed when a tree fell in Kachehri Bazaar, Okara and a wall collapsed in Haveli Lakha.

Four women and four children of the same family were killed when a roof collapsed in the Tariqabad area of ​​Okara.

Rain also fell in Sheikhupura, Pakpattan, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Chunian. Power supply was suspended in several areas of the LESCO region due to wind and rain.

