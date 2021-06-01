Heavy rain, thunderstorm claims 10 lives in Punjab's Okara

10 deaths reported from Punjab's Okara due to heavy rain, thunderstorm and strong winds.

In one incident, the roof of a house collapsed, killing eight people, including four women and four children.

It also rained in Sheikhupura, Pakpattan, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Chunian

In addition to this, two people were killed in two separate wind and rain-related incidents.

According to rescue sources, 40-year-old Sohail and 50-year-old Ahmad Ali were killed when a tree fell in Kachehri Bazaar, Okara and a wall collapsed in Haveli Lakha.

Four women and four children of the same family were killed when a roof collapsed in the Tariqabad area of ​​Okara.

