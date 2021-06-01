Heavy rain, thunderstorm claims 10 lives in Punjab's Okara

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021
OKARA: At least 10 people lost their lives after a devastating storm, lightning and heavy rainfall struck Okara Monday night.
In one incident, the roof of a house collapsed, killing eight people, including four women and four children.
In addition to this, two people were killed in two separate wind and rain-related incidents.
According to rescue sources, 40-year-old Sohail and 50-year-old Ahmad Ali were killed when a tree fell in Kachehri Bazaar, Okara and a wall collapsed in Haveli Lakha.
Four women and four children of the same family were killed when a roof collapsed in the Tariqabad area of Okara.
Rain also fell in Sheikhupura, Pakpattan, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Chunian. Power supply was suspended in several areas of the LESCO region due to wind and rain.