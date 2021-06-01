Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan, UAE's Sheikh Mohamed discuss ways to cement, diversify ties

Prime Minister Imran Khan (Left), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Force (Right) 
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan discusses ways to further cement and diversify bilateral ties with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
  • The premier held a telephone conversation with the UAE leader.
  • Both leaders welcome efforts to enhance collaboration in COVID-19 vaccine production and in the field of Information Technology.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday discussed ways to further cement and diversify bilateral ties with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Force.

The premier held a telephone conversation with the UAE dignitary where both leaders reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between the two countries.

The prime minister conveyed his appreciation for the United Arab Emirates’ cooperation and steadfast support including at multilateral fora.

PM Imran stressed the importance of responsible withdrawal and steady progress by the Afghan parties towards a political solution.

Both leaders welcomed efforts to enhance collaboration in COVID-19 vaccine production and in the field of Information Technology.

It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

