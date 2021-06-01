Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Nora Fatehi shares her opinion on how to take care of mental health during pandemic

Bollywood dance sensation Nora Fatehi has shared with millions of fans her views on how to take care of the mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the Dilbar girl advised her fans that they should not be hard on themselves. “Don’t be hard on yourself! Your anxiety is absolutely normal and valid.”

Nora further said ‘Find a hobby and refrain from an overdose of information. Maintain a daily routine.”

‘Stay active, find an activity that makes you happy,” she said and revealed that dance always keeps her happy.

“Dance always keeps me happy.”


