Jennifer Aniston is all praises for Mariah Carey’s ‘The Rachel’ cut

Mariah Carey may not be too satisfied with the hairdo but Jennifer Aniston herself was blown away

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston's haircut on Friends is still hailed as one of the most iconic style statements even decades later.

The hairdo inspired not just the millions of fans across the globe but even A-list celebrities like Mariah Carey, who recently turned to her Instagram with her version of ‘The Rachel’ cut.

Sharing the throwback shot, Carey wrote: "#FBF A sad attempt at the Rachel hairdo [laughing emoji] #friends".

While the singer may not be too satisfied with the hairdo doing justice to Aniston’s character, the actor herself was blown away.



Commenting on the post, Aniston wrote: "LOVE IT [flame emoji]".