Inflation has increased, but so has purchasing power, claims Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Miniter for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday claimed that inflation has increased in the country but so has people's purchasing power.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote that the upcoming budget will provide a "huge relief" to the salaried class.

"We have increased inflation in the country but the purchasing power of people is also increasing at the same rate which is a welcome change," wrote Chaudhry.

He wrote in the next two years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country will achieve its goal of progress.



The federal government has decided to present the next budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 on June 11, 2021.



In the upcoming budget, the PTI government will be focusing on launching special programmes for rural Sindh, Karachi, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan with the possible allocation of around Rs100 billion.



The upcoming Economic Survey for 2020-21 will be unveiled on June 10, 2021, for sharing highlights of different sectors of the national economy achieved in the outgoing fiscal year.

The country achieved a GDP growth rate of 3.94% in the outgoing fiscal year 2020-21 against revised estimates of negative 0.47% for the last fiscal year 2019-20.

'Won't let the govt pass anti-people budget:' Shahbaz Sharif

Last week, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had said that he would not let the PTI-led government pass an"anti-people budget."

In a statement, Shahbaz Sharif has said that he would resist getting the budget approved because it is "against the public interest," adding that he has directed the party's economic advisory to hold a pre-budget seminar so that people can understand the reality of the economy.

"Economists will tell the nation the reality of the economy in the pre-budget seminar," said Shahbaz. "The masses are paying the price of the government's economic manipulation every day due to inflation."