Tuesday Jun 01 2021
Katy Perry admits to being 'hesitant' about motherhood before Daisy Dove

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Katy Perry admitted that she thought being a mother was not something up her alley.

The singer opened up to L’Officiel saying that she was initially hesitant on motherhood but revealed how she overcame it to eventually welcome her daughter Daisy Dove.

"I was nervous to be a mom," she said.

The Smile hitmaker shared that she went on a “healing journey” to understand her emotions and got to the source of it.

"Now I get it. Now I realize this is it," she said. 

"This is the living part. Every day I'm like, 'When can we go for a walk? When can we go for a swim?' There was a good 12 years where none of that smallness existed."

"It was amazing to live big and wild," she added, "but sometimes it's nice just to throw the ball on the grass and watch your daughter laugh from the simple joys of the dog coming and bringing it back."

The 13-time Grammy winner said that she feels “vulnerable” regarding parenting her little girl but is certain that she will do a good job.

"Now I have this huge responsibility to look after such an incredible gift," she said. "It makes you quite vulnerable and reminds you of your own childhood that you want to probably do differently. I want to do it differently."

