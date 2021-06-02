Can't connect right now! retry
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted getting cosy during a romantic outing in West Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seemingly confirmed their relationship status as the duo appeared together on a romantic date in West Hollywood.

They were photographed with their arms wrapped around each other while heading to  Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant in the town.

The superstars were seen getting cosy during their surprise outing. The singer even nuzzled her head on the “Argo” star’s chest as they entered the restaurant.

 Lopez was looking amazing in a gorgeous outfit. While, Affleck was also appeared to be a dashing man in the photo shared by a media outlet.

This is the first time the Oscar-winning actor and the pop star have been seen together since they were holed up together in Miami.

Affleck and Lopez, who were engaged in the 2000s, started dating again in April this year. Their reunion comes after J.Lo’s breakup with fiancée Alex Rodriguez amid rumors that he cheated on her.

