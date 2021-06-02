Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor: Love And Thunder wraps up filming

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth revealed filming has wrapped on superhero movie 'Thor: Love And Thunder'.

The 37-year-old star has been shooting the film Down Under and reprised his role as the titular Avenger.

The dashing actor took to his Instagram page and hared a brooding black-and-white picture, showing him posing with his bulging biceps alongside director Taika Waititi.

The actor revealed: “That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate."

The actor added: “The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! 

"Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!”

Thor: Love And Thunder set for release in May next year as part of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will see Tessa Thompson reprising her role as Valkyrie from 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

More From Entertainment:

Internet propels Cuban hip hop troupe to global fame

Internet propels Cuban hip hop troupe to global fame
Travis Barker reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's relationship

Travis Barker reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin's relationship
Khloé Kardashian responds to fans about her height

Khloé Kardashian responds to fans about her height
Friends reunion special: Lady Gaga wows fans with

Friends reunion special: Lady Gaga wows fans with "Smelly Cat" performance
Kendall Jenner turns heads as she cuts a stylish figure in classic gym attire

Kendall Jenner turns heads as she cuts a stylish figure in classic gym attire
Catherine Zeta-Jones finds some good about corona pandemic

Catherine Zeta-Jones finds some good about corona pandemic
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted getting cosy during a romantic outing in West Hollywood

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez spotted getting cosy during a romantic outing in West Hollywood
Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Jonas Brothers to perform at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park

Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Jonas Brothers to perform at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park
Taylor Swift praises activists for their 'dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred'

Taylor Swift praises activists for their 'dedication to fighting against discrimination and hatred'
Bafta removes special awards segment for 2021 ceremony after Noel Clarke scandal

Bafta removes special awards segment for 2021 ceremony after Noel Clarke scandal
Jennifer Aniston reacts to David Schwimmer's selfie with Justin Bieber and Hailey

Jennifer Aniston reacts to David Schwimmer's selfie with Justin Bieber and Hailey

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares adorable snap with Vin Diesel

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow shares adorable snap with Vin Diesel

Latest

view all