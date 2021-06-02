Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor: Love And Thunder wraps up filming

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth revealed filming has wrapped on superhero movie 'Thor: Love And Thunder'.

The 37-year-old star has been shooting the film Down Under and reprised his role as the titular Avenger.



The dashing actor took to his Instagram page and hared a brooding black-and-white picture, showing him posing with his bulging biceps alongside director Taika Waititi.

The actor revealed: “That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate."

The actor added: “The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder!



"Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!”

Thor: Love And Thunder set for release in May next year as part of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will see Tessa Thompson reprising her role as Valkyrie from 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok.

