Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift is the latest A-lister to be cast in David O. Russell’s star-studded film

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Taylor Swift will be joining Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana

Pop icon Taylor Swift is adding another feather to her cap by jumping aboard David O. Russell’s untitled project.

The Lover hit maker was the latest addition in the star-studded film which has already roped in a number of big names, reported Collider.

The 31-year-old singer will be joining Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Rami Malek, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Robert De Niro, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts and Alessandro Nivola.

The 11-time Grammy winner had recently made waves on the silver screens with the live-action adaption of the musical Cats. 

