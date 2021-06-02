Can't connect right now! retry
Katy Perry delivers iconic performance at ‘Side by Side: A Celebration of Service’

Singer songwriter Katy Perry recently blew the roof off the stage with her 2021 Side by Side celebration special in honor of military heroes.

The show featured performances by the one and only Katy Perry, as well as Ne-Yo and Gavin DeGraw and was hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro.

Perry’s section for the special started halfway through and included iconic performances of Firework, Resilient, and Roar.

Perry even released a statement prior to the show’s launch and was quoted saying, “I’ve learned from my new friends Sean Christensen and John Kelly that soldiers undergo resiliency training to ensure that they’re self-sufficient during combat.”

“However, when they return home, it’s often this very training that prevents them from seeking the help that they need. These two military veterans are now working with Northwell to ensure our heroes returning from combat understand that asking for help isn’t giving up, it’s refusing to give up.”

