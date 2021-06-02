Alicia Keys unveils 20th anniversary special ‘Songs in A Minor’

Singer songwriter Alicia Keys recently announced plans to release a 20th anniversary special LP of her debut album Songs in A Minor.

According to Rolling Stone the upcoming album will not only feature 16 of the original songs, but will also include bonus tracks titled Foolish Heart, Crazy (Mi Corazon) and even Fallin’ – ALI Soundtrack Version as well as I Won’t (Crazy World).

The LP is slated for a release on Friday the 4th of June and as part of the of the anniversary special, it will even include an open letter section where fans will be able to speak openly about how the album has touched their lives over the years.