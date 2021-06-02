Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Jun 02 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Mahira Khan cheers on Malala as she stars on British Vogue's July 2021 cover

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Wednesday Jun 02, 2021

Mahira Khan cheers on Malala as she stars on British Vogue's July 2021 cover

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan cheered on Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai as the latter rocked the cover of British Vogue's July 2021 issue.

Malala took to Twitter and shared the photo of the cover of the magazine’s July issue in which she can be seen in a red outfit.

She posted the picture and wrote, “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world.”

Commenting on the post, Mahira Khan said, “That’s right babygirl! @Malala. Shine on, power through.. cheering you on always!”

The Superstar actor also shared the magazine cover on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Shineee on babygirl.”


More From Showbiz:

Indian TV actor Karan Mehra arrested, later granted bail in domestic violence case

Indian TV actor Karan Mehra arrested, later granted bail in domestic violence case
Shreya Ghoshal shares first glimpse of son Devyaan

Shreya Ghoshal shares first glimpse of son Devyaan
Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz celebrate 19th wedding anniversary

Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz celebrate 19th wedding anniversary
Jannat Mirza confirms news of ‘Baat Pakki’ with Umar Butt

Jannat Mirza confirms news of ‘Baat Pakki’ with Umar Butt
Sara Ali Khan reveals her three favourite things

Sara Ali Khan reveals her three favourite things
Esra Bilgic sends love to ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Ezgi Esma aka Banu Cicek on her birthday

Esra Bilgic sends love to ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Ezgi Esma aka Banu Cicek on her birthday
Humayun Saeed praises Rashid Khan for singing ‘MPTH’ OST

Humayun Saeed praises Rashid Khan for singing ‘MPTH’ OST
Sanjay Dutt shares a heartfelt note for late mother on her birthday

Sanjay Dutt shares a heartfelt note for late mother on her birthday
Nora Fatehi shares her opinion on how to take care of mental health during pandemic

Nora Fatehi shares her opinion on how to take care of mental health during pandemic
Naimal Khawar Khan radiates beauty in latest snaps

Naimal Khawar Khan radiates beauty in latest snaps
Sadaf Kanwal shares adorable message on 1st wedding anniversary to Shahroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal shares adorable message on 1st wedding anniversary to Shahroz Sabzwari

Malaika Arora opens up about her tough battle with Covid-19 last year

Malaika Arora opens up about her tough battle with Covid-19 last year

Latest

view all