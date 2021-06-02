Mahira Khan cheers on Malala as she stars on British Vogue's July 2021 cover

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan cheered on Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai as the latter rocked the cover of British Vogue's July 2021 issue.

Malala took to Twitter and shared the photo of the cover of the magazine’s July issue in which she can be seen in a red outfit.

She posted the picture and wrote, “I know the power that a young girl carries in her heart when she has a vision and a mission – and I hope that every girl who sees this cover will know that she can change the world.”

Commenting on the post, Mahira Khan said, “That’s right babygirl! @Malala. Shine on, power through.. cheering you on always!”

The Superstar actor also shared the magazine cover on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Shineee on babygirl.”



