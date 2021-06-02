Prince Charles’ ‘secret nickname’ for Meghan Markle laid bare

An expert recently stepped forward with inside information regarding Prince Charles’ “secretive nickname” for his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

The intention behind the secret nickname has been brought forward by royal commentator Christine-Marie Liwag Dixon.

She told viewers on The List, “Meghan Markle hasn't had an easy time of it since joining the Royal Family. Not only has the press hounded her relentless, but she has also said that she felt less than at home in the Royal Family.”

“The Royal Family may not have approved of Meghan and Harry stepping down as senior royals despite them doing so to escape an environment that was clearly not good for their mental health. However it seems that Prince Charles had a lot of respect for Meghan's resilient nature.”

“This was evident in the secret nickname he reportedly had for her: 'Tungsten'. As royal correspondent Russell Myers revealed on Lorraine in 2019, Charles nicknamed her after the metal as 'she is tough and unbending'.”

For those unversed, "Tungsten is the strongest naturally occurring metal on the planet. That makes this a pretty neat compliment all things considered.”