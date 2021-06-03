Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Billie Eilish drops new single 'Lost Cause' with amazing music video

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Billie Eilish fans are feeling happier than ever as the pop superstar  released her latest track "Lost Cause" and the accompanying music video on Wednesday.

In the amazing music video, the Grammy winner is seen with a group of women having a party.

"Lost Cause" is the fourth song of her previously announced sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, which is due on July 30. 

The previous tracks of he album include the dreamy "My Future," November's "Therefore I Am," and last month's new anthem "Your Power."

All three songs of the music sensation hit the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, with "Therefore I Am" reaching No. 2.

The young talented songstress announced the drop with an Instagram post on Wednesday. 

She wrote: “Lost Cause” SONG AND VIDEO OUT NOWWWWWW YEEEEEEEEE...we had the time of our lives being hot & shooting this heeheeeeeehee...ENJOY LOL."

Billie Eilish made history this past winter when she became the first female artist ever to win Record of the Year at the Grammy two years running.

More From Entertainment:

Peter Rabbit 2 leads UK's weekend box office

Peter Rabbit 2 leads UK's weekend box office
Kourtney Kardashian shares two cents on pressure to get back with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian shares two cents on pressure to get back with Scott Disick
Jason Derulo adorably matches with newborn son in new snap

Jason Derulo adorably matches with newborn son in new snap
Documents reveal Buckingham Palace's racist hiring policy

Documents reveal Buckingham Palace's racist hiring policy

Malala Yousafzai makes British Vogue cover to ‘change the world’

Malala Yousafzai makes British Vogue cover to ‘change the world’
David Harbour touches on decision to marry Lily Allen in lockdown

David Harbour touches on decision to marry Lily Allen in lockdown
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's interaction on Instagram leaves fans in hysterics

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's interaction on Instagram leaves fans in hysterics
Prince Charles’ ‘secret nickname’ for Meghan Markle laid bare

Prince Charles’ ‘secret nickname’ for Meghan Markle laid bare
Human remains found near Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito abode: report

Human remains found near Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Montecito abode: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry staring at ‘long-term damage’ after Oprah chat

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry staring at ‘long-term damage’ after Oprah chat
Emma Stone shoots down claims that she broke shoulder in Spice Girls concert

Emma Stone shoots down claims that she broke shoulder in Spice Girls concert
Jennifer Lopez's kids 'priority' amid Ben Affleck relationship speculation

Jennifer Lopez's kids 'priority' amid Ben Affleck relationship speculation

Latest

view all