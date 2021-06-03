Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jun 03 2021
ECB to launch investigation against debutant Ollie Robinson over racist remarks

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison said English cricketer Ollie Robinson would face a disciplinary process over racist and sexist remarks.

Newcomer Ollie Robinson debuted his international career with a match versus New Zealand but the debutant found himself at the centre of a racism row.

The 27-year-old Sussex fast bowler has to apologise after racist and sexist Twitter messages he had posted as a teenager resurfaced.

The posts, dating back to 2012, left Robinson in an especially difficult position given both teams had lined up before play for a ´Moment of Unity´ designed to show their opposition to discrimination within cricket.

"Any person reading those words, particularly a woman or person of colour, would take away an image of cricket and cricketers that is completely unacceptable," Harrison said in a statement released on the British cricket board's website.

"We have a zero-tolerance stance to any form of discrimination and there are rules in place that handle conduct of this nature."

Tom said the British cricket board will launch a full investigation as part of the disciplinary process.

"Our England Men’s Team, alongside others from the ECB and our partners across the game, worked together today to create a moment of unity," he said.

"Using today’s spotlight to reaffirm our commitment to driving forward an anti-discrimination agenda. Our commitment to that effort remains unwavering, and the emergence of these comments from Ollie’s past reiterates the need for ongoing education and engagement on this issue."

"On the biggest day of my career so far, I am embarrassed by the racist and sexist tweets that I posted over eight years ago, which have today become public," Robinson said after stumps on the first day of their series opener.

"I want to make it clear that I´m not racist and I´m not sexist."

"I deeply regret my actions, and I am ashamed of making such remarks," he added.  - Agencies

