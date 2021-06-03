Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jun 03 2021
Kate Middleton can bring peace to the royals, claims Gary Goldsmith

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, revealed the Duchess 'is trying to mediate’ a reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry.

In conversation with Closer, Kate's uncle claimed. "If anyone can bring peace to the royals, Kate can. Kate is a brilliant arbiter and peacemaker."

The British royal family has been embroiled in tension since the Duke and Duchess of Susses accused the palace of racism during an interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey. 

Gushing over the Duchess of Cambridge, Smith said: "Every bone in her body is about making friends and doing the best she can... She’s trying to mediate."

He went on to comment: "The harsh truth – in my opinion – is that if Harry doesn’t get a grip and stop this self-indulgent episode, there will soon be no common ground or relationship to rebuild,"

Kate Middleton has reportedly put in some work on the brothers’ relationship in April when they reunited for the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

Kate Middleton seems to be hopeful that Prince William and Prince Harry will put their past behind them and it's not too late to bring the two royals back together.

