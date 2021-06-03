Lady Gaga again delays Chromatica Ball tour

American singer Lady Gaga has got some valid reason to again postpone her Chromatica Ball tour until the summer of 2022.

The 35-year-old singer's fans, who had bought the tickets for the "Chromatica Ball" world tour were disappointed on Wednesday, June 2 when they received an email from Ticketmaster.

They were told that the world tour dates of her shows have been shifted to 2022.

"While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready," Lady Gaga explained the postponement in a statement within the email. "So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone the 'Chromatica Ball' shows to the summer of 2022."

The patrons have been advised by Ticketmaster to retain their current tickets until they are told about the rescheduled dates. Ticketmaster also said refunds are currently not available but will be announced at a later date.

Through the upcoming tour, Lady Gaga is poised to project her "Chromatica" album, which she released last year. The album has smashing hits "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me." The latter single features singer Ariana Grande.

The Chromatica Ball tour got postponed for the second time as it was originally set for last summer.