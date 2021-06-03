Ronald Reagan assailant is singing love songs on YouTube to woo Jodie Foster

John Hinckley Jr. is racking up views on YouTube, all to get the attention of Hollywood icon Jodie Foster

US President Ronald Reagan’s assailant, John Hinckley Jr. is looking to make waves in the music business.

After winning an extensive court war last year and getting the freedom to publicly release his music, the 66-year-old is now making sentimental love songs and is racking up views on YouTube, all to get the attention of Hollywood icon Jodie Foster.

The gunman who attacked the former US president in 1981 has released half a dozen videos on YouTube, including covers of hits like Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love and Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ in the Wind.

Police officials and the Secret Service shielding US President Ronald Reagan following the assasination attempt by John Hinckley Jr.

Back on March 30, 1981, Hinckley opened fire at Reagan outside a hotel in Washington DC.

The incident left the president injured in the chest while also wounding three others. Reagan survived the attempt after staying hospitalized for almost two weeks.

Hinckley was fixated on the film Taxi Driver, starring Foster and had stalked her to gain her attention before he made an assassination attempt at the president.

He was found not guilty over reason of insanity, after which he spent 35 years at a psychiatric institution.

Hinckley was permitted to live with his mother in Virginia in 2016 and was cleared to live on his own, two years after that.