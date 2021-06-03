Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jun 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen to host US President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 03, 2021

The Queen will be hosting US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle next week.

Biden will be present at the UK for the G7 summit in Cornwall, which will be his first overseas trip since taking office.

The Queen will be using Biden’s visit as an opportunity to host the President and the First Lady.

Buckingham Palace said in a short statement: "The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13th June 2021."

Biden will become the 13th US President to meet the Queen.

Since taking the throne in 1952, the Queen has hosted every American head of state with the exception of Lyndon B. Johnson, who did not visit the UK during his time in office. 

