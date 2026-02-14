Kaley Cuoco's partner reveals surprising truth about ‘Big Bang Theory'

Kaley Cuoco’s fiancé Tom Pelphrey has never watched The Big Bang Theory, show that made her famous.

The actress, who played Penny for 12 seasons, revealed the surprising fact during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

She said that Tom didn’t have any idea about the hit sitcom when they first met.

The awkward moment, however, came when she met his family and his mom’s partner kept calling her “Penny” all day.

Tom was confused at first not knowing why her mom is calling that but then he apologised.

He thought that her name was mixed up, as Kaley explained that Penny was her character on the show. She added that he still has not seen it.

Cuoco is currently starring in the mystery drama Vanished, where she plays a woman whose partner disappears during a trip to Paris.

She said filming was challenging because some scenes were shot on a real train which triggered her claustrophobia.

For the unversed, Kaley and Tom met in 2022 and got engaged in 2024 as they share young daughter.

She also recently revealed that they sleep in separate rooms due to different schedules, which she says works perfectly for their family.