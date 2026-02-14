 
Geo News

Kaley Cuoco's partner reveals surprising truth about ‘Big Bang Theory'

Tom Pelphrey admits he never watched Kaley Cuoco’s hit show

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 14, 2026

Kaley Cuocos partner reveals surprising truth about ‘Big Bang Theory
Kaley Cuoco's partner reveals surprising truth about ‘Big Bang Theory'

Kaley Cuoco’s fiancé Tom Pelphrey has never watched The Big Bang Theory, show that made her famous.

The actress, who played Penny for 12 seasons, revealed the surprising fact during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

She said that Tom didn’t have any idea about the hit sitcom when they first met.

The awkward moment, however, came when she met his family and his mom’s partner kept calling her “Penny” all day.

Tom was confused at first not knowing why her mom is calling that but then he apologised.

He thought that her name was mixed up, as Kaley explained that Penny was her character on the show. She added that he still has not seen it.

Cuoco is currently starring in the mystery drama Vanished, where she plays a woman whose partner disappears during a trip to Paris.

She said filming was challenging because some scenes were shot on a real train which triggered her claustrophobia.

For the unversed, Kaley and Tom met in 2022 and got engaged in 2024 as they share young daughter.

She also recently revealed that they sleep in separate rooms due to different schedules, which she says works perfectly for their family.

Hailey Bieber gives rare insight into how Justin steps in as 'great' father
Hailey Bieber gives rare insight into how Justin steps in as 'great' father
Cardi B's Super Bowl moment helps crash fan site for tour tickets
Cardi B's Super Bowl moment helps crash fan site for tour tickets
Music Update: Upcoming releases to look forward to
Music Update: Upcoming releases to look forward to
Taylor Swift drops limited edition 'Opalite' remix CDs
Taylor Swift drops limited edition 'Opalite' remix CDs
Taylor Swift confirms 'toxic' love theories behind 'Opalite' music video
Taylor Swift confirms 'toxic' love theories behind 'Opalite' music video
Claudia Jessie recalls unforgettable moment with Jonathan Bailey on ‘Bridgerton'
Claudia Jessie recalls unforgettable moment with Jonathan Bailey on ‘Bridgerton'
John Wick's PS5 gets new update putting players in deadly action
John Wick's PS5 gets new update putting players in deadly action
Kylie Kelce recalls wedding with Jason as Travis, Taylor Swift nuptial nears
Kylie Kelce recalls wedding with Jason as Travis, Taylor Swift nuptial nears